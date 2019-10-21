Assembly elections 2019: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Lara Dutta among first Bollywood celebs to cast vote. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:47 IST

Actor Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao arrived fresh and early to a polling booth in Mumbai to cast their votes during the assembly elections in Maharashta on Monday. Elections began on 288 constituencies of Maharashtra at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Aamir posed for the cameras outside the booth and showed off the indelible ink mark on his index finger. Kiran, who was seen in a casual outfit--a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans--also shows her inked finger to the paparazzi.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao cast their votes.

Lara Dutta with Mahesh Bhupathi at a polling station in Mumbai.

Lara Dutta arrived to cast her vote with her tennis player husband Mahesh Bhupathi. The couple posed together outside the poll station afterwards. She was seen in a yellow dress while he wore a light blue shirt and denim jeans.

Others celebrities including Ravi Kishen, Padmini Kolhapure and Shubha Khote also cast their votes. Ravi Kishen arrived at the Mumbai’s Goregaon & Andheri (West) constituency to cast his vote. The actor-turner-politician also urged people to exercise their franchise in order to make India a “superpower”.

“It’s my and everyone’s right to vote as this is the only way to give power to the government in order to grow our country as a superpower,” the BJP lawmaker told ANI.

Also read: Ranveer Singh can’t stop praising Anushka Sharma’s look, Arjun Kapoor taunts her with ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’

Actor Padmini Kolhapure was also present in the same area of Mumbai to exercise her franchise. She, too, requested her fans to come out and vote as she believes “voting is very important for the betterment of India and for the betterment of each human being.” “I have a flight to catch but I arrived half an early to cast my vote because voting is very important for the betterment of India and for the betterment of each human being,” said the 53-year-old actor.

In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:47 IST