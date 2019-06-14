Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao, ex-wife Reena Dutta come together for epic family pic on matriarch Zeenat’s birthday

Actor Aamir Khan has wished his mother Zeenat Hussain on her birthday with a special family picture and a touching message. The actor captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on earth!!!” All the family members including Aamir are sporting black t-shirts with Zeenat’s face printed on them in the photo.

While Aamir is seen standing behind his mother along with wife Kiran Rao on the left and daughter Ira on the right, his ex-wife Reena and son Junaid can also be seen standing on the extreme left. Aamir’s sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan are also a part of the family picture. Aamir’s younger son Azad is seen sitting in front of his grandmother on the ground.

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on earth!!! pic.twitter.com/W6G7dIcziY — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 14, 2019

Ira also wished her grandmother with a special birthday wish. She shared a few pictures with her and wrote, “Dadi turned 85 today! Boy, does she not look it. It’s absolutely amazing to have such a cool grandmom. She’s very correct in her ways but she’s still so tolerant and open-minded about the things that actually matter. She’s an absolutely amazing human being and so much fun to hang around and chat with. I’d leave any party to come play cards with her. She’s made me a cooler person. She’s the epitome of what a person should be and we have so much left to learn from her. Especially how to make kebabs! #dadi #grandmother #birthday #happybirthday #85 #85andyoung #cardmaster #love #theperfecthuman #kindness #tolerance #grace #humor #wearsitbest #andshemakesthebestkebabs.”

While one is a throwback picture with Ira in a suit and her grandmother in a sari, other pictures are from her birthday celebrations and show Ira kissing her on the cheek.

Ira had recently confirmed that she is dating music composer Mishaal Kirpalani. On being asked by an Instagram follower if she is dating anyone, Ira uploaded a photograph in which she is hugging musician Mishaal and tagged him in it.

Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which failed to perform at the box office. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 20:39 IST