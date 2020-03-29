Athiya Shetty shows how to kill time during self-isolation: ‘Stay home. k, thnx, bye’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:55 IST

To kill time during the lockdown, some Bollywood stars are working out, others are learning to play guitars or cook a fancy meal. But we think we like Athiya Shetty’s version the best.

On Saturday, the actor shared a picture of a perfect day spent in bed with snacks and Netflix. She is seen cocooned in a pristine white quilt with nothing but her face poking out, looking like a happy burrito.

“Wild night @ home #stayhome #saturdaynight,” she captioned her photo on Instagram. On Twitter, she wrote, “STAY HOME. k, thnx, bye.” Her fans found the picture too adorable and funny at the same time. However, all her friends called her out, saying that this is what she does every weekend anyway. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda commented, “This is you (and me) on all 365 days of the year also.” Another friend wrote, “This is ur every Saturday what’s different today.”

Athiya has been very active on Twitter lately, tweeting about the lockdown and its impact on the general public. She has been sharing videos of migrant labourers who were fed by the police on the highway, of an ‘obnoxious’ woman who wanted her house help to come to work even during the lockdown. Athiya has also been asking her followers to make donations to coronavirus relief funds.

Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her debut with Hero in 2015. She is rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul.

Also read: When Angad Bedi broke the news of Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy to her parents before marriage

Suniel reacted to rumours of Athiya and Rahul’s relationship at an event in February. “I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me?” he said.

Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven’t made it official yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more