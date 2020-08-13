Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor welcome SC decision on equal property rights for daughters

bollywood

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Farhan Akhtar among others took to social media to welcome a verdict by Supreme Court of India giving daughters equal rights to inheritance of ancestral property. They called it a ‘landmark decision’.

A three-judge bench ruled that the 2005 law, which amended the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, to say a daughter would have the same rights as the son, would also apply irrespective of whether she was born before or after the amendment.

Welcoming the decision, Ayushmann wrote in his Instagram stories, “The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters, like sons, have an equal birthright to inherit ancestral property and the amendment to the Hindi Succession Act, 1956 will have retrospective effect. A big step, a necessary step and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly.”

Calling it a great day for gender equality, Farhan Akhtar said: “In a landmark decision, Supreme Court ensures the unconditional right of a daughter to her parents property. It gives daughters inheritance right to the parental property by birth. A great day in the march for gender equality.”

In a landmark decision, Supreme Court ensures the unconditional right of a daughter to her parents property. It gives daughters inheritance right to the parental property by birth. A great day in the march for gender equality. 👍🏽👍🏽🏆 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 12, 2020

Actor Shraddha Kapoor too welcomed the decision. She took to Instagram stories with a clipping of the judgement, saying: “About time #Equality”.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters have coparcenary rights on the property of their parents even if the latter died before the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 came into force.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said that a daughter is entitled to equal property rights under the amended Hindu Succession Act and that the law would have retrospective effects.

