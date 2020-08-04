Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary, sings a song from Mere Jeevan Saathi

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has paid a musical tribute to Kishore Kumar on the late singer’s 91st birth anniversary. He posted a throwback BTS video from Aadhadhun shoot where he sings an old Kishore classic.

Sharing the post he wrote: “Happy birthday Kishore da! #KishoreKumar This video was shot in July 2018, Krakow, Poland. We were shooting the climax of Andhadhun and @akshayvarma04 and I jammed in between shots, as usual.” In the video, Ayushmann sits next to another guy, who is on the piano, as the actor sings O Mere Dil Ke Chain, a superhit song from 1972 Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja starrer Mere Jeevan Saathi.

Ayushmann, who sang in his debut film Vicky Donor, has come out with independent music videos too. Speaking to The Tribune , Ayushmann said he was a great fan of Kishore. “I am a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and this is one of my all-time favourites. I can pretty much hear it all day on loop.”

He added how he could sing in any genre. “Kishore Kumar had a magical voice. He could sing any genre of music -- be it soulful, peppy or even sad. He had a different perspective to life and a unique sense of humour.”

In fact, back in 2017, in an interview to Mid Day, Ayushmann had said he would love to star in a biopic on the legendary singer. He had said: “I’d love to do the Kishore Kumar biopic.”

According to the same report, there was much talk then of Anurag Basu thinking of casting Ranbir Kapoor in the role. Ayushmann had reacted and said: “If anybody can please put this across to Mr [Anurag] Basu, I’ll be more than happy to do it. I can sing, too. I’m a legit actor, who can play the legend on screen.”

Kishore Kumar was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa town. He had a prolific career as a playback singer in Hindi films and is considered one of the quartet of Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle. He has sung the maximum number of songs for late actor Rajesh Khanna, singing 245 songs in 92 films. What many don’t know is that in the mid 50s to mid 60s, he was a very successful actor too.

