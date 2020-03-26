e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana recites his new poem, Sab Ardhnirmit Hai

Ayushmann Khurrana, in self isolation amid coronaviru outbreak, recites his new poem. He often writes and recites poems and the current lockdown has given him more time for the same.

bollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2020 08:08 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana in the video where he recites his new poem.
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has won many hearts with his poetic skills. To nail the zone once again, the actor on Wednesday took to his social media handle to recite one of his newly written poems.

Giving the title Sab Ardhanirmit Hai, the 35-year-old star shared a video of him reciting the poem on Twitter.

Seen at the comfort of his home, with the backdrop from the balcony view, the actor began the video by saying: “Every day you cannot be really positive, reality really strikes you hard and to think about what is happening in this world... I would like to recite the ‘Sab Ardhanirmit’ today.” The poem explains how almost everything is ‘Ardhanirmit’, semi-built. 

Like Ayushmann, many Bollywood stars are currently practising self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sings a Nick Jonas song, nominates Amitabh Bachchan, Mindy Kaling for Safe Hands challenge. Watch

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 606 on Wednesday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

