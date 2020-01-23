e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents loved Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: ‘They saw it on loop’

Ayushmann Khurrana says his parents are proud of him to taking up Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and watched the trailer on loop.

bollywood Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:57 IST

Asian News International, Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, attempts to break stereotypes around same-sex relationships. The Bala actor was happy after his parents --father P. Khurrana and mother Poonam-- too loved the trailer of the film and revealed that they saw it ‘on loop’ and enjoyed it thoroughly.

The trailer of the upcoming comedy was released on Monday and immediately became the talk of the town. People raved about the 35-year-old actor as the first leading hero ever to portray a gay man on the big screen.

The actor said: “When I showed them (parents) the trailer of the film, they absolutely loved it. They saw it on loop and laughed all the way through. I was thrilled with this reaction from them because I realized immediately that the subject, my character has appealed and connected with them.”

 

The actor also shared that his parents were in full support of him for taking an important film with a strong message and said they were proud of him. “I always talk to my parents about the films that I decide to do and I got tremendous support from them when I told them that I’m going to do Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. They said they were proud of me that I decided to back a film that had a strong message to society,” Ayushmann explained.

“They said it was an important film for the entire country especially the parents because it could give them the right message about raising their children,” he added.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the forthcoming movie narrates the story of two men, played by Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar, and their journey into convincing their parents, the society and themselves to stay together.

The romantic comedy is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.

