Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar celebrate one year of Bala with throwback posts

bollywood

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:33 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar are celebrating one year of their film, Bala. All the three actors took to social media to share posts dedicated to the film.

Yami shared a picture of herself from the movie. “A film I shall always remember for some of the most talented minds coming together... thank you @amarkaushik for making me #Pari... life has come about a full turn ever since...and forever grateful to our audience for unconditional love. Happy 1 year #BALA,” she wrote.

Ayushmann shared multiple videos from the film on his Instagram Stories, while Bhumi opened up about what made the movie an incredibly special film in her body of work. She told ANI, “Bala is a very special film. It’s again a film where I got a chance to experiment with a powerful character. To start with, what made this collaboration really special was my collaboration with Ayushmann. This was the 3rd time we were collaborating and as luck would have it, it was again a successful one and thank God for that.”

“What makes this film more special for me is the fact that I got to play a character that again questions a lot of stereotypes that exist in the society. Latika stands for integrity, confidence, and stands for breaking every stereotypical beauty standard in a country like ours. There has always been a colour-based bias in India and she breaks that norm. She is a very strong character,” she added.

She said the script of Bala had floored her instantly. She said, “When I read the script, the first thing that stood out for me for Latika was her strength and I imbibed a lot of her strength into my personal life. Another exciting part was about how I got to work with Amar Kaushik. I had really enjoyed his first film and it was such a stupendous cast with Maddock - the collaboration was really great.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu, calls him the ‘rudest’

Ayushmann played a balding man called Bala, with confidence issues in the movie. He tricks a woman to marry him by faking a full head of hair. Bhumi played a dark-skinned girl who helps Bala get on the right path of living a life of truth.

Follow @htshowbiz for more