Babil gives a tour of dad Irrfan Khan’s room, reveals the idea he used to implement while acting. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:18 IST

Late actor Irrfan’s son Babil took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their Madh Island house and show fans around his father’s old room. The family had moved to another house for easy travel but continue to own the Madh Island house. Babil also shared the one idea that Irrfan used to implement in his acting. He believed that acting as a craft “has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child”.

Irrfan’s beachside house looks simple and serene in white. There is a big bookshelf on one of the walls while there is a big portrait of Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar kissing one of her sons on the other wall. There is also a huge door with family pictures all over it. The stairs to the lower floor can be seen descending from the centre of the hall. A knitted swing also adds to the vibe.

Talking about the room, Babil wrote, “This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas of acting that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child.”

Also read: Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee: ‘I stopped giving auditions in my late 20s because I was rejected so many times’

Babil, who is currently studying abroad, dropped hints that even he has learnt to apply his father’s idea in his acting. He wrote further, “at age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed.”

“I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get,” he concluded.

Follow @htshowbiz for more