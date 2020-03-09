e-paper
Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar team up for Badhaai Ho sequel

While Rajkummar Rao plays a cop who is the only male employee in a women’s police station, Bhumi Pednekar plays a PT teacher in Badhaai Ho sequel Badhaai Do.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2020 10:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together for the first time in Badhaai Do.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together for the first time in Badhaai Do.
         

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will step in the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra as they set out to play lead roles in the sequel to Badhaai Ho. As per a report in The Times of India, Bhumi essays the role of a PT teacher while Rajkummar plays a solo male cop in a women’s police station.

The daily quoted Bhumi as saying, “Badhaai Ho is one of my favourite films in recent times, and it is really exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across, and I immediately wanted to do this film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed, and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life. This time, too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable, but in a hilarious manner. I’m also excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time.” The film will go on floors by June and is likely to release next year.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan adds vintage car to his collection, takes it for a spin: ‘A gesture beyond time’

Rajkummar also told the daily, “I have played a cop before, but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and work, and that adds immense depth to his personality. Junglee Pictures’ Bareilly Ki Barfi was a fabulous experience for me. Badhaai Do is a reunion in many ways.”

 

This will be the first time Bhumi and Rajkummar will feature together in a film. Badhaai Ho enjoyed both commercial and critical success. Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho also featured Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri. It traces the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant, much to the shock and disappointment of their son.

