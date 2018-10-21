Badhaai Ho box office day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 31.46 cr, outdoes Stree, Raazi

Badhaai Ho box office collection again proves what the audience already knows – Hindi films are in the middle of a purple patch and the focus on good scripts, inspired performances and out-of-the-box thinking is paying dividends. Badhaai Ho is as quirky as they come – it deals with unplanned pregnancy of a middle-aged couple, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, and the effect it has on their lives and that of their family.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Badhaai Ho’s box office numbers. “BadhaaiHo is UNSTOPPABLE... Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 [Sat]... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 31.46 cr. India biz... Eyes Rs 45 cr [+/-] extended weekend, which is PHENOMENAL,” he wrote.

Adarsh also wrote how the film is getting big numbers in Australia, something associated with projects of big stars.

“#BadhaaiHo is raking in big numbers in Australia... Something that’s associated with A-list stars or big-budget movies... Thu A$ 1,033 Fri A$ 68,079 Sat A$ 108,815 / 23 locations Total: A$ 177,927 [₹ 92.98 lakhs].”

The film is expected to increase its business on Sunday as it rides positive word-of-mouth – Badhaai Ho got a four-day weekend due to Dussehra on Friday. Comparing Badhaai Ho’s performance to Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi – two other sleeper hits of the year – the report said, “Stree had a 31.50 crore nett three day weekend while Raazi was 32.75 crore nett and if we factor in there is no Madhya Pradesh collections then this film is better than both over the first three days. It has lost 1.50 crore nett business over three days due to no release in Madhya Pradesh.”

Badhaai Ho is shaping up to be a personal record of sorts for Ayushmann. His other release this month, Andhadhun, also opened to good reviews and picked up pace after an average start. While the film earned Rs 15 crore in its first weekend, Badhaai Ho’s collection is almost the double of that.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 10:53 IST