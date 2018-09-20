Badhaai Ho song Badhaaiyan Tenu: Ayushmann Khurrana’s parent’s sex life has people tittering. Watch video

The first song of Badhaai Ho, Badhaaiyan Tenu, is out and it continues in the same vein as the film’s hit first trailer. The cat is finally out of the bag -- Ayushmann Khurrana and his family is all set to welcome another family member, as his mother is pregnant. As neighbours, friends, even girlfriend - well, actually the world at large - are rushing to congratulate Ayushmann for the good news, the embarrassment on his face is palpable. His girlfriend can’t hide her naughty grin, friends won’t stop bothering him. His friends even come in the night and stick a poster called Baby On Board on the rear glass of his car which he tries his best to tear off. His father, played by Gajraj Rao, makes for a pleasant watch as he seems both happy and embarrassed, quite unlike the rest of his family members including his wife, played by Neena Gupta.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote: “You are going to listen to this on loop! #BadhaaiyanTenu is out now! Suno, jhumo, share karo. :D http://bit.ly/BadhaaiyanTenu #BadhaaiHo @sanyamalhotra07 @raogajraj @neenagupta001 @CinemaPuraDesi @BadhaaiHoFilm @JungleePictures @ChromePictures.”

With Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann continues with his funny, everyman roles in situational comedies. It carries on with his strange connection with matters concerning some rather personal (often embarrassing) aspects of life including issues like sperm donation, erectile dysfunction, oddly matched couples to this one about an older parent getting pregnant again.

Ayushmann is amused that such stories end up coming to him but he isn’t complaining. “I don’t know why such scripts come to me but I just go for the interesting stories. Even Andhadhun, it is so different from anything I’ve done so far. I would like to continue attracting such stories,” he had told PTI.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho releases on October 12.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 13:20 IST