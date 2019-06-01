Bala: Assistant director files a criminal complaint against Ayushmann Khurrana, producer

Ayushmann Khuranna’s film Bala has been dragged into a controversy, much before its release. Assistant director and aspiring filmmaker, Kamal Kant Chandra, has filed a criminal complaint against Ayushmann, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. He has accused them of cheating and breach of trust over their upcoming film.

A Mid Day report said Chandra has filed a criminal complaint under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) against the actor and the makers at the Kashimira police station in Mira Road . Earlier, he had filed a case in the Bombay High Court and accused them of lifting the plot of a prematurely balding man from his film titled Wig.

“It’s wrong to start shooting before the court has given its verdict. At the last hearing, they said that they would take time to develop the script. How did they start shooting in 15 days? This means they gave a misleading picture to the court. I approached the vacation bench four days ago, but they stated that I should wait for the next hearing on June 10. But the makers might finish [a chunk of] the film by then and argue that since a lot of money is at stake, the court should rule in their favour,” Mid Day quoted Chandra as saying.

The complainant further told the tabloid, “I registered my concept with Screen Writers’ Association in 2016 while their script has been registered in 2018.”

Khurrana’s legal team was quoted as saying, “What has been communicated to you is a mala fide distortion of facts, specially with regard to the proceedings of April 9. Since the matter is sub-judice, we are not commenting any further. Our script is original, and we will show that to the court when the matter comes up.”

The allegations have been refuted by the actor and the film's makers.

“The court has neither granted relief to the plaintiff nor passed any order restraining us from going ahead with the movie,” a spokesperson for Vijan’s Maddock Films told the tabloid.

Earlier, Bala director Amar refuted any knowledge about Chandra’s claims and had said, “I have no idea about all this. We have been writing the story since 4-5 months. The two characters might be similar, I don’t know. Neither I know his script nor I have ever met him. There can be many stories about a bald man. I have been writing my story since day one. I don’t know anything else. As far as the case is concerned, the producers will look into it.”

Bala stars Ayushmann as a bald man. Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar also feature in the film. Bala went to floors recently. Chandra has worked as an assistant director on Rajkummar Rao’s Shaadi Mein Jarur Ana.

