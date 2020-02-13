‘Bhabhi kisko bola?’: Sara Ali Khan has this to say to Kartik Aaryan’s fan

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a new video on Instagram, in which his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan is seen getting mildly irritated at being called ‘bhabhi (sister-in-law)’. Rumours of Kartik and Sara being in a relationship have been doing the round since before they signed on to the film. Sara recently said that they weren’t dating.

In the video, Kartik and a couple of boys are seen playing with a football, during what seems like an outdoor shooting schedule for the film. Suddenly, one of the boys says, “Kartik bhaiya, bhabhi aagayi (Brother Kartik, our sister-in-law is here),” referring to Sara, who can be seen walking into the frame. Upon hearing this, Sara smiles and pretends to be offended. “Bhabhi kisko bola be (Who are you calling sister-in-law)?” she can be heard asking, walking towards the boys. “Tune bulwaya yeh (Did you ask him to say this)?” Sara asks Kartik, smacking him. Kartik captioned the post, “Bhabhi kisko bola.”

During a recent press interaction, Sara was asked if she was dating Kartik. She initially dodged the question and said, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.” Prodded further, she said, “No, I am not.”

Asked about what qualities she looks for in a man, Sara said, “What I think is very important, especially in today’s day and age, is understanding and mutual respect... Most importantly, it has to be someone who understands, honours and supports that. I am quite independent, so I don’t really need support but somebody that doesn’t pull me away from that is what it takes.”

Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, will open in theatres on February 14.

