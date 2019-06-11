Bharat box office day 6 estimates: Salman Khan’s film drops drastically, earns just Rs 9 crore on Monday

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest film, Bharat, has slowed down on its sixth day at the box office. According to early estimates reported by Box Office India, the film collected around Rs 9-10 crore on Monday, registering a 55% drop from Sunday’s figures. This would take the film’s collection to around Rs 160 crore in six days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted details about the film’s performance on Monday. “#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend... Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]... Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [Rs 20 cr+ on all days]... Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz,” he wrote in his tweet. Adarsh added that the Bharat will become the second highest grossing film of the year after its Monday collections.

#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend... Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]... Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [₹ 20 cr+ on all days]... Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

“#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: Rs 150.10 cr. India biz... After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays... Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz... Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6],” he wrote in another tweet.

The film is Salman’s 14th back-to-back film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. It is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

