Bharat box office day 5: Salman Khan film may fall short of Rs 150 cr; India vs Australia World Cup match to blame

Actor Salman Khan may have delivered the 14th consecutive Rs 100 crore hit of his career with Bharat, but the film may need one more day to hit the Rs 150 crore mark. According to a report in Box Office India, the film suffered a blow from Sunday’s cricket World Cup match between India and Australia, and may not be able to record a Rs 150 crore extended weekend, as fans had expected.

Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, has made approximately Rs 143 crore so far. The film released on Wednesday, on Eid.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

According to the official Twitter page of the film, in which Salman can be seen in six different looks -- from a young circus performer to a 60-year-old man -- “strong word of mouth” is helping attract families to the theatres.

While Katrina also thanked fans for making it a success, Salman Khan has already penned a note for them for thronging to the theatres on the film’s first day of release, and giving him his biggest opening ever.

“Big thank you to all for giving me my career’s biggest opening ever,” Salman had tweeted a day after the film released. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film’s opening day collection was Rs 42.30 crore.

Salman’s Rs 100 crore streak began with Dabangg, followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3. Taking note of the feat, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “As Bharat cruises past Rs 100 crore mark, Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in Rs 100 crore + club... The tally rises to 14 with Bharat.”

Salman has three films in the Rs 300 crore club, two in the Rs 200 crore club and nine in the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

