Bhavesh Joshi Superhero teaser has Harshvardhan Kapoor throwing punches. Watch video

The teaser of director Vikramaditya Motwane’s film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has just dropped and we can’t help but notice similarities between it and Marvel TV show, Daredevil. From hand-to-hand combat to the grounded and intense feel of the two projects, they feel similar in terms of tonality.

The 85-second teaser starts with a voice-over announcing the arrival of a new crusader who is as ordinary as anybody else. He is defined as somebody who can make a comeback even in the most difficult situations.

Because it’s a superhero film, so the shots of the lead actor training hard for physical demands of the role are mandatory. We also see masks, laser beams and landing on the ground with authority.

The voice-over keeps explaining the reasons behind the making of a new superhero and how he is one of us. This also suggests that the makers are probably eyeing a franchise.

Based on the concept of vigilante justice, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will also explore new grounds for an Indian superhero film that is mostly dominated by Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish. Bollywood is yet to produce a superhero that has as much resonance among the adult audience as the children.

This will also be a comeback of sorts for Harshvardhan Kapoor whose debut feature Mirzya failed to impress many.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will hit the screens on May 25, 2018.