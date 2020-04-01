e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar ecstatic on getting compliment from Kangana Ranaut: ‘A little love made my day’

Bhumi Pednekar ecstatic on getting compliment from Kangana Ranaut: ‘A little love made my day’

Kangana Ranaut said that she saw a lot of potential in Bhumi Pednekar. The compliment made Bhumi’s day.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut is impressed by Bhumi Pednekar’s authenticity.
Kangana Ranaut is impressed by Bhumi Pednekar’s authenticity.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut made actor Bhumi Pednekar’s day when she showered her with compliments in a recent interview. On Tuesday, Bhumi took to Twitter to express her happiness on the same.

In an interview to Pinkvilla on Sunday, Kangana had said that she was impressed by Bhumi’s work. “Among the girls I think Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of potential and she is an original. She doesn’t seem influenced by anyone. I really look forward to what she’ll be doing next,” Kangana had said.

 

Bhumi reposted a clip from the interview and wrote, “In these times of distress a little love made my day.” Bhumi has recently worked in films such as Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonchiriya.

Kangana had also said in the interview that she hopes to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh someday. “I am really meaning to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both, provided we have an equal chance,” she had said. Kangana wants to work with Ranbir on a film like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’a Abhimaan and something like A Star Is Born with Ranveer. “Ranveer’s energy is too volatile. Ranveer and I can do something like that,” she had said.

 

While Kangana is with her family in Manali, Bhumi is with her own family in Mumbai, where they are practising social distancing due to the coronavirus lockdown. Bhumi on Sunday pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. She shared the news of her willingness to support on Twitter and also urged everybody to contribute in whatever capacity one can “for those that are more vulnerable & in distress”.

“I pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Be it supplies, food, essentials or the research that humanity needs right now, our support matters. We need to stand up, In whatever capacity we can, for those that are more vulnerable & in distress@narendramodi#jaiho #IndiaFightsCorona,” the tweet read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Islamic missionary at centre of India’s Covid-19 outbreak
Islamic missionary at centre of India’s Covid-19 outbreak
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Japan on brink of emergency as Covid-19 spreads: Govt spokesperson
Japan on brink of emergency as Covid-19 spreads: Govt spokesperson
Genesis of India’s biggest coronavirus hot spot
Genesis of India’s biggest coronavirus hot spot
Donald Trump says ‘absolutely’ considering Brazil travel ban
Donald Trump says ‘absolutely’ considering Brazil travel ban
Global coronavirus cases cross 800,000 after US sees deadliest day
Global coronavirus cases cross 800,000 after US sees deadliest day
States rush to track down over 3,000 who attended Delhi’s Nizamuddin event
States rush to track down over 3,000 who attended Delhi’s Nizamuddin event
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news