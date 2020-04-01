Bhumi Pednekar ecstatic on getting compliment from Kangana Ranaut: ‘A little love made my day’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut made actor Bhumi Pednekar’s day when she showered her with compliments in a recent interview. On Tuesday, Bhumi took to Twitter to express her happiness on the same.

In an interview to Pinkvilla on Sunday, Kangana had said that she was impressed by Bhumi’s work. “Among the girls I think Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of potential and she is an original. She doesn’t seem influenced by anyone. I really look forward to what she’ll be doing next,” Kangana had said.

Bhumi reposted a clip from the interview and wrote, “In these times of distress a little love made my day.” Bhumi has recently worked in films such as Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonchiriya.

Kangana had also said in the interview that she hopes to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh someday. “I am really meaning to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both, provided we have an equal chance,” she had said. Kangana wants to work with Ranbir on a film like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’a Abhimaan and something like A Star Is Born with Ranveer. “Ranveer’s energy is too volatile. Ranveer and I can do something like that,” she had said.

While Kangana is with her family in Manali, Bhumi is with her own family in Mumbai, where they are practising social distancing due to the coronavirus lockdown. Bhumi on Sunday pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. She shared the news of her willingness to support on Twitter and also urged everybody to contribute in whatever capacity one can “for those that are more vulnerable & in distress”.

“I pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. Be it supplies, food, essentials or the research that humanity needs right now, our support matters. We need to stand up, In whatever capacity we can, for those that are more vulnerable & in distress@narendramodi#jaiho #IndiaFightsCorona,” the tweet read.

