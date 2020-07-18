Bhumi Pednekar posts pics from birthday celebrations, says grateful to have ‘such incredible people in my life’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:03 IST

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday celebrations. She said she was fortunate to have such incredible people in her life.

She wrote: “As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou.”

In one of the pictures, Bhumi is being fed a piece of her birthday cake while in the second one, she sits in front of her birthday cake, with her eyes shut and with a content expression on her face.

A ton of her industry colleagues wished her on the occasion. The most special was, of course, shooter dadi Chandro Tomar, whom she played in Saand Ki Aankh. The official handle of Chandra Tomar wrote in the comments section: “Happy B’day beti.”

Among those who wished her were Neena Gupta, who said: “Happy birthday bhumi.” Konkona Sen Sharma wrote: “Happy birthday Bhumi! Wish you a wonderful year ahead! Have a super one!” Many others like Vaibhavi Merchant, Vaani Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela said: “Happy Birthday.” Actor Vikrant Massey said: “Happy Birthday Bhumi. Wish you the best of everything this world has to offer. Tons of love.”

Bhumi is quite a pro on Instagram and routinely posts about work as well as shared throwbacks. Some time back, she had shared a memory with late Sushant Singh Rajput and had written: “Rest in Peace my friend... Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”

