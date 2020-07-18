e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar posts pics from birthday celebrations, says grateful to have ‘such incredible people in my life’

Bhumi Pednekar posts pics from birthday celebrations, says grateful to have ‘such incredible people in my life’

Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday celebrations. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her birthday on Saturday.
Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her birthday on Saturday.
         

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday celebrations. She said she was fortunate to have such incredible people in her life.

She wrote: “As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou.”

 

In one of the pictures, Bhumi is being fed a piece of her birthday cake while in the second one, she sits in front of her birthday cake, with her eyes shut and with a content expression on her face.

A ton of her industry colleagues wished her on the occasion. The most special was, of course, shooter dadi Chandro Tomar, whom she played in Saand Ki Aankh. The official handle of Chandra Tomar wrote in the comments section: “Happy B’day beti.”

Among those who wished her were Neena Gupta, who said: “Happy birthday bhumi.” Konkona Sen Sharma wrote: “Happy birthday Bhumi! Wish you a wonderful year ahead! Have a super one!” Many others like Vaibhavi Merchant, Vaani Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela said: “Happy Birthday.” Actor Vikrant Massey said: “Happy Birthday Bhumi. Wish you the best of everything this world has to offer. Tons of love.”

Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

Bhumi is quite a pro on Instagram and routinely posts about work as well as shared throwbacks. Some time back, she had shared a memory with late Sushant Singh Rajput and had written: “Rest in Peace my friend... Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Not on speaking terms with Sachin Pilot for last 18 months’: Ashok Gehlot
‘Not on speaking terms with Sachin Pilot for last 18 months’: Ashok Gehlot
Rajnath Singh visits forward post, Amarnath cave shrine during J-K visit
Rajnath Singh visits forward post, Amarnath cave shrine during J-K visit
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Community transmission at over 50% in Covid-19 clusters, says Kerala health minister
Community transmission at over 50% in Covid-19 clusters, says Kerala health minister
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
Rebel Rajasthan lawmakers being moved to BJP’s Karnataka: Congress
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar
PM Modi sent strong message to global community on ECOSOC agenda: Jaishankar
Dhoni just took away the series from Pak: Akmal lauds India’s ‘best keeper’
Dhoni just took away the series from Pak: Akmal lauds India’s ‘best keeper’
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In