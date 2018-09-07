Bigg Boss 12 gets a new time slot, here’s when you’ll watch the Salman Khan show every night

The new season of Bigg Boss is starting a new practice. The popular reality television show is getting a new time slot with its 12th season.

Raj Nayak, Color’s head honcho, tweeted on Thursday that the new episode will air at 9pm every night, even on weekdays. “#BreakingNews This season of the biggest Reality show on Indian Television #BiggBoss12 to be telecast at 9 PM on all days @ColorsTV! @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @PanasonicIndia,” he wrote in his tweet.

Until last season, the show used to air at 10.30pm on weekdays and at 9pm on weekends for Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan. The new air timings will surely help avoid the confusion.

Salman launched the new season in Goa on Tuesday. At the press conference, Salman revealed his secret(s) to being a successful Bigg Boss host for nine consecutive years. Anyone familiar with Bigg Boss will agree that the host’s attitude seems to have become as important to the reality show’s success as the show itself. Bigg Boss house rules must be explained. Viewers must be entertained. Contestants can’t keep their emotions contained. And through it all, there’s the Salman Khan, the host, who must be part traffic cop, part stand-up comedian and part kindly uncle.

Opening up about what brings him back to hosting Bigg Boss consecutively for nine years, the Bharat actor told DNA in an interview, “I find it interesting to watch people’s behaviour in the house, and when I see something going wrong, I get involved in it, unlike the other hosts who play it right. Earlier in my life, a lot of things have gone wrong, takleef toh hoti hai. Not only for the person, but even the parents go through a lot of trouble and pain. That’s the reason, when things go wrong in the Bigg Boss house, I tell them to not get into that space. But, honestly, this is where our country is going. If they do something that is not in our culture or go overboard then I step in for their sake. If those under the cameras inside the house are okay with behaving like that (badly) and people are watching them making it one of the highest-rated shows, obviously everyone is enjoying it.”

