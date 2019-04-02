Blank teaser: Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia makes his debut with Sunny Deol in this thriller

The first teaser of Karan Kapadia’s Bollywood debut, Blank is out and it promises to be an edgy thriller, even though we do not get to see Karan’s face at all. Karan is actor Dimple Kapadia’s nephew and is making his debut with Sunny Deol in the film.

Twinkle Khanna shared the trailer online and tweeted, “An extremely bold choice for a debut, check out the intensely thrilling #BlankTeaser now. My brother @KapadiaKaran in #Blank releasing on 3rd May http://bit.ly/BlankFilmTeaser #KaranKapadia @BlankTheFilm”

The 50-seconds video clip begins with a voiceover by Sunny. He says, “Terrorism ka koi chehra nahi hota, uska dharm sirf paisa. (Terrorism has no face. Its religion is money).” We see a man walking down a dark hallway. A voice then tells us that the man has lost his memory and pleads that he is innocent. Sunny, however, accuses him of being a suicide bomber. The description of the teaser on YouTube says, “The unseen will be unearthed soon.”

An extremely bold choice for a debut, check out the intensely thrilling #BlankTeaser now. My brother @KapadiaKaran in #Blank releasing on 3rd May https://t.co/sipx1Zj2Q5 #KaranKapadia @BlankTheFilm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 2, 2019

Karan is the son of Dimple Kapadia’s sister Simple, an actor and a National Award-winning costume designer (for Rudaali). Simple Kapadia has featured in films like Anurodh, Jeevan Dhara, Hum Rahe Na Hum and Dulha Bikta Hai.

Blank also stars Ishita Dutta (Drishyam and Firangi) while Karan’s brother-in-law Akshay Kumar has reportedly been roped in for cameo appearance.

The film is slated to hit theatres on May 3 and the trailer will be released on April 4.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 18:30 IST