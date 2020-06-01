e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Bollywood pays tribute to Wajid Khan, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce pregnancy

Bollywood pays tribute to Wajid Khan, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce pregnancy

Several Bollywood personalities took to social media to pay tribute to music composer Wajid Khan, who died on Monday. Hardik Pandya and his fiance Natasa Stankovic announced their pregnancy.

bollywood Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Here is the top entertainment news of the day.
Here is the top entertainment news of the day.
         

Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra lead Bollywood tributes for ‘the nicest man’

Bollywood has condoled the death of music composer Wajid Khan, one half of popular duo Sajid-Wajid, who died due to complications after a kidney infection in the early hours of Monday. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and others took to social media to share messages about Wajid.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday R Madhavan: 10 photos that will rekindle your childhood crush on him. See here

Almost two decades ago, the nation fell in love with R Madhavan’s dimpled smile in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Maddy and Reena’s (Dia Mirza) innocent romance continues to hold a special place in our hearts even after all these years. As he turns 50, here is a look at some of his best pictures.

(Read full story here)

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic announce pregnancy: ‘Excited to welcome a new life into our lives’

Cricket star Hardik Pandya and television personality Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared pictures of Natasa’s baby bump and a few pictures from a traditional ceremony.

(Read full story here)

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for coronavirus

Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer- content, digital and gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. According to a source close to Sarkar, the senior executive at the production house was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Saturday after he developed fever.

(Read full story here)

