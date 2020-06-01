Bollywood pays tribute to Wajid Khan, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce pregnancy

bollywood

Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra lead Bollywood tributes for ‘the nicest man’

Bollywood has condoled the death of music composer Wajid Khan, one half of popular duo Sajid-Wajid, who died due to complications after a kidney infection in the early hours of Monday. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and others took to social media to share messages about Wajid.

Happy birthday R Madhavan: 10 photos that will rekindle your childhood crush on him. See here

Almost two decades ago, the nation fell in love with R Madhavan’s dimpled smile in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Maddy and Reena’s (Dia Mirza) innocent romance continues to hold a special place in our hearts even after all these years. As he turns 50, here is a look at some of his best pictures.

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic announce pregnancy: ‘Excited to welcome a new life into our lives’

Cricket star Hardik Pandya and television personality Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared pictures of Natasa’s baby bump and a few pictures from a traditional ceremony.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for coronavirus

Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer- content, digital and gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. According to a source close to Sarkar, the senior executive at the production house was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Saturday after he developed fever.

