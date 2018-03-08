Bollywood spin for Archie Comics: Gear up for Indian versions of Archie, Betty, Veronica

Bollywood will get a live-action film based on internationally popular characters from Archie Comics.

Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead -- beloved by millions for generations -- will be reimagined with an all-Indian cast, read a statement from character entertainment company Graphic India.

It has announced plans to develop a “live-action, theatrical film based on the iconic Archie Comics characters, bringing Archie and his friends to life, Bollywood-style”. “We are supremely excited to partner with the great team at Graphic India to bring Archie and his friends to Bollywood,” said Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.

“Archie’s lasting and growing presence in India made this move the logical next step as our stellar library of characters continues to expand into other media. It’s a major moment for Archie and its fans around the world,” Goldwater added.

The production, which will be the first international comic to be translated for Indian screens, is in the early stages with an official release date to be announced.

The companies have begun taking initial steps toward a modern, entertaining screenplay that will surely resonate with longtime Archie fans in India and beyond.

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO, Graphic India, said: “Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead have been a source of inspiration for numerous Bollywood films over the years, and now it’s time to take them fully into Bollywood in an exciting new twist of a story that we have planned.

“These characters have held a special place in the hearts of Indians for decades and we have no doubt that the new Indian cast of Archie and the gang will be an exciting moment for the country.”

Archie Comics is enjoying success with the hit TV series Riverdale, which launched in 2017. The company also recently announced with Netflix the upcoming yet untitled Sabrina series.

Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion copies worldwide and are published in over 17 languages in over 55 countries.

