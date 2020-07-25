e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra govt over age limit on film sets: ‘How can you stop people from doing work?’

Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra govt over age limit on film sets: ‘How can you stop people from doing work?’

The Bombay High Court has pulled up the Maharashtra government for barring those above the age of 65 from joining work on film sets.

bollywood Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:21 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik performs on the first day of shooting of a television show.
Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik performs on the first day of shooting of a television show.(PTI)
         

The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the Maharashtra government for barring those above the age of 65 years from shooting and participating in any shooting-related work in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A division bench of Justice SJ Kathawala and Justice Riyaz Chagla tagged two petitions, filed by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and actor Pramod Pandey, and slated the matter for further hearing on July 29.

The court asked state government counsel advocate Purnima Kanthariya whether there were any provisions to stop a 70-year-old shop owner from working at his shop, to which Kanthariya responded saying “there wasn’t”.

“How can you stop only people from doing work and earning their livelihood?” the bench asked.

The court, after going through all the facts of the case, appointed senior counsel Sharad Jagtiani as amicus curiae in the matter. IMPPA and Pande were represented by advocate Ashok Saraogi.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap explains nepotism using Tiger Shroff and Taimur, Ayesha Shroff says ‘don’t involve my kid in this’

“As per the list available with the petitioner, there are thousands of people aged above 65 years who were participating in the shooting of programmes prior to the lockdown. The shootings of such films and programmes have been left in between due to the non-availability of such people,” one of the pleas said.

It said that the guideline in the matter was not practical and was not fair as in no other profession this condition was imposed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
LIVE: With 377 new infections, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000 mark
LIVE: With 377 new infections, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000 mark
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In