Box office report: Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 nears Rs 150 cr mark, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War enters Rs 300 cr club

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:16 IST

It has been a big month at the box office. Two films -- War and Housefull 4 -- have delivered blockbuster numbers. While Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and many others, is on the road to become a hit and may soon cross Rs 150 crore mark, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s War has earned over Rs 300 crore.

Fourth iteration in the Housefull series clashed with Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh at the box office, both of which have now crossed Rs 10 crore in their first week. According to a report in Box Office India, Housefull 4 collected around Rs 13.50 crore nett on Thursday. This takes its total domestic collections to Rs 138 crore. The film had opened at Rs 19 crore and showed a decline during the Diwali weekend but gained momentum on Monday with collections of Rs 34.56 crore.

The film is set in two timelines and also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Johnny Lever. The film based on reincarnation spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh remained steady during the week. It reportedly collected around Rs 1.50 crore on Thursday. It now stands at a domestic collection of around 11.64 crore.

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s romcom Made In China has also recorded similar box office figures. The film collected around Rs 90 lakh on Thursday. It stands at total collection of around Rs 10.25 crore.

#BOUpdate: #HouseFull4 #HF4 records excellent occupancy on weekdays. Will dominate in Week 2 as well... #SaandKiAankh is slowly and steadily making its presence felt. #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits best... #Tamil biggie #Bigil is fantastic in Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed Housefull 4 will continue to dominate at the ticket counters. He wrote on Twitter, “BOUpdate: HouseFull4 records excellent occupancy on weekdays. Will dominate in Week 2 as well... #SaandKiAankh is slowly and steadily making its presence felt. #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits best... #Tamil biggie #Bigil is fantastic in Week 1.”

Meanwhile, War has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark and is the biggest hit of the year. Confirming the news, Taran wrote on Twitter, “And the Hindi version of War hits triple century... Crosses Rs 300 cr [Hindi]... [Hindi; Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs, Sat 66 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs, Mon 1.11 cr, Tue 96 lakhs, Wed 76 lakhs, Thu 60 lakhs. Total: Rs 300.14 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 314.67 cr. India biz.”

And the #Hindi version of #War hits triple century 🔥🔥🔥... Crosses ₹ 300 cr [#Hindi]... [#Hindi; Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs, Sat 66 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs, Mon 1.11 cr, Tue 96 lakhs, Wed 76 lakhs, Thu 60 lakhs. Total: ₹ 300.14 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 314.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

Sharing the weekly box office collections of the film, he added, “War biz at a glance...Week 1: Rs 238.35 cr [9 days] Week 2: Rs 49.65 cr Week 3: Rs 21.35 cr Week 4: Rs 5.32 cr [548 screens] Total: Rs 314.67 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. War language-wise...Hindi: Rs 300.14 cr #Tamil + #Telugu: Rs 14.53 cr Total: Rs 314.67 cr India biz.”

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film had released on October 2. It has been directed by Siddharth Anand and promises many high-octane action scenes.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 13:14 IST