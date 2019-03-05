Box office report card: Uri, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy, Luka Chuppi power Bollywood’s acche din in 2019

The year 2019 has opened with a bang for Bollywood. A number of releases have done well at the box office and that is indeed good news. Of the many releases since January this year, four films have already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. These include Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal. And from the look of it, Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi is heading towards big numbers too.

Not to discount 2018’s last film, Simmba, another Ranveer starrer.

Celebrating the successes in Bollywood, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted: “#Simmba - Blockbuster #Uri - All Time Blockbuster Manikarnika - Semi-hit #GullyBoy - Hit #TotalDhamaal - Superhit #LukaChuppi - Set to be Superhit 10 weeks - 6 successes | Aur kitne achche din chahiye in Bollywood?”

It may be recalled that Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, released on March 1, in the midst of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Balakot air strikes, conducted by India. However, that didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of movie goers who welcomed the live-in drama with open arms.

As on Monday (March 4), the film has made an impressive Rs 40 crore in domestic market. Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: “#LukaChuppi is winning hearts and wooing BO... Makes most of the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Day 4... Mon is at par with Fri... Will comfortably cross Rs 50 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: Rs 40.03 cr. India biz.”

#LukaChuppi is winning hearts and wooing BO... Makes most of the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Day 4... Mon is at par with Fri... Will comfortably cross ₹ 50 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 40.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal, which boasts of a huge star cast including Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi among others, has charmed audiences. The film has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club, having already made more than Rs 117 crore (India biz). Tweeted about it, Taran wrote: “#TotalDhamaal biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 94.55 cr Weekend 2: Rs 23.22 cr Total: Rs 117.77 cr. Will remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz.”

Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, which released on February 14, too is creating magic at the ticket windows. As per the latest available data, the film has made more than Rs 132 crore in the domestic market. Giving the data, Taran wrote on Monday: “#GullyBoy biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 100.30 cr [Thu release - #ValentineDay; 8 days] Week 2: Rs 26.80 cr Weekend 3: Rs 5.83 cr Total: Rs 132.93 cr India biz.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious period drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which opened around the Republic Day weekend too entered the Rs 100 crore club in mid February. Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister, tweeted on February 18 to give data on the film.

She tweeted the figures: “Manikarnika investments and returns Budget- 79cr Print+Marketing- 22cr Digital rights sold- 40cr Satellite rights sold- 20cr Distribution rights- 61cr India business - 100.05cr still counting Worldwide - 152cr and still counting...”

However, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released in early January, refuses to die down. Even after two months of its release, the film continues its march at the box office. On Monday, Taran tweeted to give the film’s latest data: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 71.26 cr Week 2: Rs 62.77 cr Week 3: Rs 37.02 cr Week 4: Rs 29.34 cr Week 5: Rs 18.74 cr Week 6: Rs 11.56 cr Week 7: Rs 6.68 cr Weekend 8: Rs 2.32 cr Total: Rs 239.69 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

Finally, Ranveer’s Simmba roared at the box office, picking up more than Rs 300 crore (globally) and becoming Rohit Shetty’s third film to make Rs 200 crore in the domestic circuit.

Karan Johar tweeted in January to say: “Crossing the 200 crore mark!!!!!!! #SIMMBA ruling the box office!!!!!”

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 14:33 IST