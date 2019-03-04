Sonchiriya vs Luka Chuppi box office day 3: Kartik Aaryan film earns Rs 32.13cr, Sushant Singh Rajput movie dismal

After an impressive opening on Friday, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi has collected Rs 32.13 crore in three days at the box office and made it to the list of top five openers of 2019. After Gully Boy (Rs 72.45 crore), Total Dhamaal (Rs 60.75 crore), Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi (Rs 39.51 crore) and Uri The Surgical Strike(Rs 35.92 crore), Luka Chuppi is fifth highest weekend opener of 2019.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#LukaChuppi emerges a winner... Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3... Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3... Has ₹ 30 cr+ weekend... Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: ₹ 32.13 cr. India biz.”

Luka Chuppi opened to mixed reviews but was lapped up by audiences. “It has its moments and the second half is largely enjoyable, but you have to wait for the fun,” Jyoti Sharma Bawa wrote in her review for Hindustan Times.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sonchiriya, which also hit theatres on the same day as Luka Chuppi, collected a dismal Rs 3.5 crore in three days, according to a BoxofficeIndia report. After earning Rs 1 crore each on the first two days of the release, the film saw a slightly rise on Sunday to Rs 1.5 crore.

Sonchiriya released across 720 screens in India and 220 screens abroad. The film boasts of a powerful star cast including Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal continued its dream run at the box office, collecting Rs 11.45 crore on its second Sunday, making a total of Rs 117.77 crore. “#TotalDhamaal catches speed on [second] Sat and jumps on Sun... Massive gains from mass circuits... Proves, yet again, entertainers having mandate of families/kids will always work at BO... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 117.77 cr. India biz. #TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 23.22 cr Total: ₹ 117.77 cr Will remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

