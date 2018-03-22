Can you dance like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra on Tu Cheez Badi Hai? Watch video

In a new video that’s going viral on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana and his Badhai Ho co-actor Sanya Malhotra, are dancing on the remixed version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. And trust us when we say that Ayushmann and Sanya have got moves.

Ayushmann and Sanya started shooting for Badhai Ho days after Bareily Ki Barfi released last year.

Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story of a family that grapples with some unexpected news. The film follows the impact of the news on the family and how the members deal with it in their own way.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Ayushmann said, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit Sharma (director) tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is both innovative and entertaining.” Amit Sharma has previously directed 2015’s Tevar.

Though Ayushmann has delivered another hit in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan after Bareily Ki Barfi, it will be Sanya Malhotra’s first film after 2016’s blockbuster Dangal.

The film has completed its last shooting schedule, but its release date has not been announced yet.