Home / Bollywood / Chetan Bhagat speaks about Delhi violence and Hindu-Muslim divide, Anupam Kher calls his tweet ‘smart’ but ‘far from the truth’

Chetan Bhagat speaks about Delhi violence and Hindu-Muslim divide, Anupam Kher calls his tweet ‘smart’ but ‘far from the truth’

Actor Anupam Kher and writer Chetan Bhagat had an exchange of views on Twitter about the recent Delhi violence. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2020 08:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chetan Bhagat and Anupam Kher exchanged views on Twitter on the violence in Delhi.
Chetan Bhagat and Anupam Kher exchanged views on Twitter on the violence in Delhi.(Instagram)
         

Actor Anupam Kher and writer Chetan Bhagat exchanged views on India’s achievements in the last 72 years on Twitter in the context of recent violence in Delhi. Here’s how it went.

Chetan on Tuesday tweeted to say since independence in 1947, we were still debating the Hindu-Muslim divide while the world had witnessed many historic events. He wrote: “India 1947: Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim Meanwhile world: moon landing, computers, internet, artificial intelligence, cellphones, smartphones, apps. India 2020: Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim.”

 

Among those who replied to his tweet was actor Anupam Kher, who said that his tweet was far from the truth. He said that Indians, both Hindus and Muslims, had made major advancements. He replied, “Dear @chetan_bhagat! With this tweet you are not only belittling yourself but millions of Indians. Both Hindus and Muslims!! In the last 72 years India has achieved phenomenal success in almost every field. This tweet is just a smart tweet but far from the truth.:) #NotCool”

 

Answering Anupam, Chetan said that while the actor was right, recent developments were heartbreaking. He said, “Aapki baat sahi hai sir (what you say is true) but why are we still doing Hindu Muslim even now? It’s heartbreaking.” Delhi has been engulfed with violence which has claimed many lives so far and injured several others.

Anupam, meanwhile, has been in New York shooting for his sitcom, New Amsterdam, for the American TV network, NBC. Anupam plays a neurologist named Vijay Kapoor in the medical drama.

Also read: Punnagai Mannan: Rekha makes a shocking revelation, talks about the unplanned kiss by Kamal Haasan in the film

Chetan is an Indian writer, popular for his books like Two States, Five Point Someone, Half Girlfriend, The Three Mistakes of My Life and Revolution 2020, among others. At least three of his books have been made into successful films, including Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 3 Idiots and Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Two States and Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend.

