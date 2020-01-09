Chhapaak celeb review: Bollywood gives 5 stars to Deepika Padukone film, says ‘you inspire us’

bollywood

The makers of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak held a special screening of the film in Mumbai and it has been attracting rave reviews from celebs all over. Deepika was present at the screening with husband Ranveer Singh, director Meghna Gulzar, actor Vikrant Massey and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who inspired the film.

Actor Genelia Deshmukh posted a series of tweets, appreciating the actors, director and the film. “More power to these 3 women. @meghnagulzar for making an amazing film on a topic that needed to be discussed. @deepikapadukone for making a brave choice as an actor and producer and acing it to the tee. #LaxmiAgarwal for sharing your story with us. You inspire me. #Chaapak.” She also tweeted, “@masseysahib you were simply brilliant. #Chappaak is a rare film that makes you experience all the human emotions- shock, pain, sadness, hurt, helplessness, struggle, joy, euphoria & love.”

Yami Gautam took to Twitter to express her views about the film and wrote, “Pain is real ,tears are real ,but so is the hope & pride !Thank you for Humanising this unjust reality ! Chhapaak pierces your heart !Such stories must be told & celebrated !Deepika’ smile as Malti is my favourite@deepikapadukone @masseysahib @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi.”

Ali Fazal wrote in a series of tweets, “Yesterday i witnessed A work of genius and immense effort. To call out a few is unfair because #Chhapaak is a rare one.A team effort executed beautifully and lead by @meghnagulzar .Thankyou for this relevent and nuanced piece of art Meghna Ma’am. You’re an actors delight. Verdicts out and i bow. #Chhapaak’s a winner because you @deepikapadukone nailed it !!! There’s a side of you you’ve bravely revealed and hey, its honest and its beautiful. It maketh. Sending lots of love!”

He added, “My best moment in the film was hooting for @masseysahib‘s ENTRY !!! Tu hero hai.. and i , God, i learnt from you yesterday bhai. And i cant imagine any n i mean any other actor pulling this but you! So #Chhapaak is a winner. Sorry main aaj zyaada boloonga.”

Jacky Bhagnani also tweeted, “#Chhapaak is not just a film, but a reality! A Story of a henious crime, struggle & victory of a brave soul. Hats off @deepikapadukone for such a brilliant performance, huge respect ! @masseysahib you were amazing. @meghnagulzar take a bow for making this.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor, Malti, essayed by Deepika. It also stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika. The film is loosely based on Delhi’s Laxmi Agggarwal and traces the story of the acid attack survivor’s struggles for justice and her determination to live life fully.

Talking about taking Deepika as her lead, Meghna had earlier said, “For me, it was important to take a face associated with beauty because when you distort it, like it would happen to a survivor, the contrast and impact is far stronger. Not everybody is Deepika Padukone, but these other girls were beautiful too and didn’t deserve this to happen to them. No girl deserves it going forward. I’m fortunate Deepika agreed to play the part.”

