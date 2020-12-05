e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Chitrangda Singh, accused of ‘copying opinions’ on farmers’ protest, gives a classy reply

Chitrangda Singh, accused of ‘copying opinions’ on farmers’ protest, gives a classy reply

Chitrangda Singh, who has been tweeting in support of farmers amid their ongoing protest against the farm laws, was accused of ‘copying opinions’ just for the sake of ‘media solidarity’. This is how she responded.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chitrangda Singh clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her of ‘copying opinions’ on the farmers’ protests.
Chitrangda Singh clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her of ‘copying opinions’ on the farmers’ protests.
         

Actor Chitrangda Singh, who has been vocal in her support of farmers and their massive protest against the contentious farm laws, gave a classy reply to a Twitter user who accused her of ‘copying opinions’ without knowing anything about the issue. She refuted the allegation and said that she has her own stand on the farmers’ protest. She also asked him to refrain from being sarcastic just because their opinions differ.

On Friday, Chitrangda had written on Twitter, “We need to keep them feeling protected...might sound selfish but for our own needs. They feed us and work tirelessly with their sweat and blood. #respectfarmers.” She had added a hashtag - ‘farmers are lifeline’ - along with the tweet.

“Having opinions us a great thing and copying opiinions without knowing for the sake of showing media solidarity is other,” a Twitter user with the handle @HighbrowNish wrote to Chitrangda. She replied, “Believe me sir for something so basic so obvious I don’t need to copy opinions I do happen to have one of my own .. n u don’t need to use sarcasm just cuz my opinion is different than yours #FarmersFeedUs #FarmersAreNotTerrorists #FarmersAreLifeLine.”

 
 

Also read | ‘Ignore Kangana Ranaut, she is crazy’: Mika Singh slams her for picking on ‘soft targets’ like Karan Johar, warns ‘puttar iss taraf mat aao’

Chitrangda was recently in Kolkata, shooting for her upcoming film, Bob Biswas. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as a contract killer and is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s hit Kahaani.

Talking about returning to the set after eight months, Chitrangda had said, “It really felt good to be back on the sets after a gap of eight months. I’m glad to be back. We’ve been following all the necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing because the virus is still there and we all need to be careful. It does feel a bit different with only limited people allowed on sets now, but that is how the new normal is and slowly everyone will get used to it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In