Home / Bollywood / Chunky Pandey’s says playing grey characters made him short-tempered, irritable

Chunky Pandey’s says playing grey characters made him short-tempered, irritable

Actor Chunky Pandey played a grey character in Saaho and said that such roles do affect him in his real life as well.

bollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:00 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Chunky Pandey’s played a villain in Saaho.
         

Actor Chunky Pandey says essaying a grey character was a big challenge for him, and made him short-tempered and irritable. The actor has essayed negative roles in films like last year’s Saaho and the 2017 film, Begum Jaan. He played Devraj in the Prabhas-starrer Saaho, a thriller about power struggle among crime lords.

“In Saaho, I play a grey character, someone who is complex from within. Devraj is someone who has grown cold over time, to the extent that people might describe him as someone who has died a hundred times,” Chunky said.

“This was one of the few times where I stepped away from the jovial and happy go lucky characters and took up a negative role. It was a challenge because I literally had to break through my established character and needed to show Devraj’s coldness in my eyes,” he added.

Explaining his point, he said: “Most of the times I used to prefer staying alone and use to take the liberty of staying deeply rooted in my character’s personality off screen as well which eventually resulted in me being short-tempered and irritable most of the time which was quite unlike me. It was a different yet a good learning experience altogether. And, I feel it just wasn’t only my effort but I’d like to think of it as a team effort. Hope the audience also enjoys watching Saaho on Zee Cinema as much as we enjoyed working on it.”

Also read: Street Dancer 3D movie review: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film has thinner plot than a dance reality show

Saaho also featured Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

Opening up about the movie, Shraddha said: “Saaho is my biggest grosser till date and I am cherishing every bit of it. I feel like I am on top of the world as all our hard work paid off. My experience working with the team Saaho was great and also a memorable one. It was an honour for me to work in this film as it was my first multilingual film and I am glad I was chosen for it. I am really excited about how it’s going to reach a larger audience through the world television premiere.”

The film airs on January 26 on Zee Cinema.


