Coronavirus: Filmmakers make a beeline to register titles, one is called ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:12 IST

Even as the world battles the coronavirus outbreak, some filmmakers in Bollywood have wasted no time in registering film titles related to the disease. According to a report in The Times of India, Eros International has registered the title ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’, giving a twist to Hrithik Roshan’s 2000 hit Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Quoting a Krishika Lulla of Eros International, the report said: “Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing.”

A source in Indian Film and Television Producer Council has informed the publication that Eros International had registered Corona Pyaar Hai as a their film sometime last week.

The report said that another film organisation, Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association, too, had confirmed that many filmmakers had registered film names with ‘corona’ in them. A source said, “We have already registered one called Deadly Corona.”

In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Indian film industry has taken a major hit. Films such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been postponed indefinitely.

Angrezi Medium, which released during the coronavirus spread, has been badly hit by it. It registered low numbers at the box office (an estimated Rs 6.78 crore in two days) despite boasting of a stellar cast including Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Shoots of a number of films were pushed owing to the pandemic -- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s Mumbai shoot was cancelled, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Kartik Aayan, Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, too, saw their respective shoots getting postponed.

