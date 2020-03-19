Coronavirus shutdown: Amitabh Bachchan can’t recall a time in career when Mumbai was ‘in such complete silence’

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is in a mood for introspection -- as the spread of coronavirus is changing the way the world has been functioning for several decades, the actor took to social media about how he had never seen Mumbai city, his home for the last several decades, turn this quiet.

He wrote: “Never before have I seen the city Mumbai, in such complete silence .. suddenly you feel you are the only inhabitant of Mumbai .. be safe be in precaution and remain well ..” The manner of speaking could as well make few uncomfortable.

T 3474 - Never before have I seen the city Mumbai, in such complete silence .. suddenly you feel you are the only inhabitant of Mumbai .. be safe be in precaution and remain well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2020

The actor has been doing his bit is spreading awareness about the deadly virus. On Wednesday, he chose to tell the story of human civilisation. Talking about anthropologist Margaret Mead, he wrote: “Years ago, anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked by a student what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture. The student expected Mead to talk about fishhooks or clay pots or grinding stones. But no. Mead said that the first sign of civilization in an ancient culture was a femur (thighbone) that had been broken and then healed. Mead explained that in the animal kingdom, if you break your leg, you die. You cannot run from danger, get to the river for a drink or hunt for food. You are meat for prowling beasts. No animal survives a broken leg long enough for the bone to heal.”

He got a home quarantine stamp and shared a picture as well. Apart from sharing messages on what precautions to take, on Sunday, he also cancelled his ‘Sunday meet with fans’ - a tradition that has happened since 1982. Sharing a picture of himself with, what appeared to be a bandage on his forehead, he has requested his fans not to come to the gates of Jalsa, his Mumbai residence, as he would not come out. A couple of days back he had also shared a funny poem, written and recited in his native Awadhi, to warn his fans about coronavirus.

The killer virus, which emerged in Wuhan in China in December, has so far claimed more than 7000 lives globally. As per health officials in India, there are 147 positive cases in India with over 5700 people who have come in contact with positive cases.

