Amitabh Bachchan shares an important message amid Covid-19 spread: ‘We are at our best when we serve others’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:31 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has been an active contributor in spreading awareness amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor, who has already released a few videos about preventive measures, has now shared a story about what being civilised actually means.

Telling a story about the first sign of civilisation, he wrote, “Years ago, anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked by a student what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture. The student expected Mead to talk about fishhooks or clay pots or grinding stones. But no. Mead said that the first sign of civilization in an ancient culture was a femur (thighbone) that had been broken and then healed. Mead explained that in the animal kingdom, if you break your leg, you die. You cannot run from danger, get to the river for a drink or hunt for food. You are meat for prowling beasts. No animal survives a broken leg long enough for the bone to heal.”

T 3473 - ...Years ago, anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked by a student what she considered to be the (cont) https://t.co/vVG51CFZDq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

He went on to add, “A broken femur that has healed is evidence that someone has taken time to stay with the one who fell, has bound up the wound, has carried the person to safety and has tended the person through recovery. Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts, Mead said.” Referring to his fans, he said, “ You are all the medics that repair that ‘broken femur’.”

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

He ended the post with the message, “We are at our best when we serve others. Be civilized. be safe .. be cautious .. be in care ..”

The actor also shared a picture of a quarantined person who are being stamped to keep a tab on their numbers. He tweeted, “Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor gets rap on the knuckles, gym where he worked out during coronavirus ban sealed: report

Like the entire film fraternity, Amitabh has also taken a break from work amid coronavirus lockdown. However, he still attended a recording session in isolation. He wrote on his blog, “Just in to say all is well .. be safe and be in care and precaution .. will write later .. was in a rush to get to work .. work meaning isolated individual work at recording .. recording for a Son è Lumière of a historic monument !”

He has also cancelled his weekly Sunday meet with fans at his residence, Jalsa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more