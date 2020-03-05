Coronavirus: Tahira Kashyap talks of her panic attack seeing people in masks at Delhi airport, says ‘sight is really disturbing’

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:33 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram recently to share a picture of herself in a mask on a trip to Delhi. She narrated her experience on seeing many people at the Delhi airport in protective masks as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak in India.

She wrote: “Trip to delhi... as I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What’s happening to my earth? I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack. Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing. This on one side and riots on the other...collective prayers can work is all I know, is all I can hope for.”

“On a lighter note these masks are going to be the next Louis Vuittons, mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions!! I am so fashionable that even with the mask on I am giving my left profile #traveldairies #travelfears”

Her post received a lot of love from her film industry friends. While Dia Mirza wrote “I love you, Tahira” Sonali Bendre and Ravi Dubey dropped emojis in the comments section, appreciating her post. Actor Anup Soni too wrote in to say how he too felt strange seeing so many people in masks at Delhi airport. He wrote: “Seriously...Just landed in Delhi and people with masks all around at the airport... Looks like I am on some other planet...” As on Thursday, 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India.

From writing books, plays, directing theatre productions to making a feature film now. So proud of u @tahira_k. The first step towards your dream. You have written a wonderful script and you are backed by the most credible people. @EllipsisEntt @tseries @atulkasbekar @tanuj_garg pic.twitter.com/XBMlNLj4do — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 15, 2018

Tahira is a filmmaker, known for her films Toffee and recent short film, Pinni. Ayushmann, meanwhile, remains an immensely busy and successful actor -- his latest, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, too, has done reasonably well at the box office, picking up as much as Rs 57.99 crore in its second week.

