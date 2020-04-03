Covid-19 effect: Casting and script narrations go online in Bollywood

bollywood

From casting directors taking online auditions to filmmakers connecting with scriptwriters and actors through conference calls for ideation and script narrations — the show goes on behind the scenes in showbiz. Especially for those working from home after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For 10-15 days now, auditions have completely gone digital, according to industry insiders, and given the 21-day lockdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, it’s likely to be the way forward till the curfew ends.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who’s currently working on a web show, apart from yet untitled movies of Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta, shares that it’s important to keep everyone’s safety in mind. “So, we take briefs from the director, make a shoot list, prepare the reference takes and share it with the actors, who then shoot their audition videos and share with us via Whatsapp or email.”

Some casting agents also opine that virtual auditions work best especially for actors who reside in other cities.

Anmol Ahuja, founder of Casting Bay agency, is all for the digital route amid ‘social distancing’. He says any work that can be done without stepping out of home, “like database management and coordinating with the director or actors”, is on without any hassle.

“We’re taking online auditions for two of our films, and also telling actors to utilise this time to hone their skills, prep for their next and watch a lot of films,” he adds.

Even directors are cool with this idea of online auditions and casting. In fact, they’re making the most of this time to ideate

I’m also conducting meetings on Google Hangouts where we have script sessions--- says director Siddharth P Malhotra

Hichki (2018) director Siddharth P Malhotra says, “I’m casting through casting directors, with auditions self shot by actors from home. I’m also conducting meetings on Google Hangouts where we have script sessions. So, instead of physically meeting writers, we’re doing this to follow the

health protocol and not letting work suffer.”

Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Ali Abbas Zafar

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, too, feels “work must go on”, and cautions that in a crisis like this it’s important to stay safe and work from home as much possible. “We’re doing regular video conferences and narrations while at home,” he continues, “Also, we’re prepping for everything, so when we resume work, we’re ready. Real work will only start once the situation normalises.”

Like many corporate professionals who believe the new era is about working from home, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says one has to find ways to help them utilise time and resources better. With a background in the advertising sector, she is using her “experience of three-way video conferences to discuss ideas across countries”.

The Panga director, who had to postpone the shoot of two of her ad films, adds, “We need to make best use of this time and not sit and say, ‘I don’t know what to do and how to do it”.

