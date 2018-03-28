Current generation more equipped to handle spotlight: Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar and is a mother of two children, says that the current generation of Bollywood is more equipped to handle the glare of the spotlight thanks to social media.

“It has become increasingly more difficult to keep our children shielded within our fishbowl existence but I also console myself with the fact that this generation growing up with social media at the forefront is probably more equipped to handle the glare of the spotlight than we were,” said Twinkle when asked how she maintains her kids privacy keeping in mind that so much of scrutiny nowadays is related to star kids.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in 2001 and together they have son Aarav and daughter Nitara. She is also a producer and her last venture was PadMan that starred Akshay along with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

The film was based on a short story from Twinkle’s book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. The book has already sold 100,000 copies. Is Twinkle open to writing an autobiography in the near future? “I think when you write a book about your own life it’s very difficult to be completely honest even with yourself. Fiction will paradoxically always have more honesty than a memoir,” she said.