Dassehra first look: Neil Nitin Mukesh returns as an encounter specialist, see pic

New daddy Neil Nitin Mukesh, known for his love of grey characters, has chosen an honest cop’s role in his next, Dassehra. In an exclusive first look at the poster of the film, Neil is seen in a rugged avatar. The photo of the bloodied yet unbent cop comes with the caption, “Unrighteous destructive sins or fears”. The actor plays an encounter specialist in the film.

Dassehra is described by its makers as “ a political thriller based on a true story of crime and politics. The film evolves from the backdrop of a politically destabilised state which symbolises politician-mafia network, cunning politicians, and reckless criminals. It is the story of an honest cop who gets stuck in adverse circumstances.”

Other than Dassehra, Neil has Shortcut Romeo, which will see him opposite Puja Gupta and Ameesha Patel; 3G, which has Sonal Chauhan; Ishqeria, which has Richa Chadda and David with Monica Dogra. “I am juggling five films... I am sleeping between all this,” the actor earlier said while talking to IANS, adding, “I want to make sure that at least four to five films release in this year. So it will be a busy year.”

Dassehra is directed by Manish Vatsalya and produced by Aparana S Hosing. It is slated for release on October 26.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 09:08 IST