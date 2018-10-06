Deepika Padukone kisses a very happy Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport. Watch video

Ranveer Singh is happy all the time but more so when he is with girlfriend Deepika Padukone. The two actors, who returned to Mumbai on Friday night after an entertaining session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, were seen walking hand in hand and flashing smiles at the paparazzi.

After walking Deepika to her car, Ranveer leaned in and she planted the sweetest kiss on his cheek. The actor look extra happy and even messed around with a few photographers and clicked pictures with them. Check out the video:

At the summit, Ranveer called Deepika the “classiest lady” and the “yin to his yang” but dodged all questions about their upcoming wedding. “You are seeing this everyday, including details about the colour of my sherwani and wedding gifts. But, when there is something, you will be the first to know,” the actor said. When asked if indeed there was a November wedding that has now been postponed, Deepika answered, “There have been many November weddings.”

After a chat about their movies and life, the two took questions and requests from the audience. A fan asked Ranveer to dance to his hit song from Padmaavat, Khalibali. While Ranveer agreed to groove for the audience, he did have a condition—he’d do it only if Deepika joined him for the dance. Their dance video and more cute moments from the night went viral on all social media platforms.

Deepika and Ranveer are rumoured to be planning a November wedding at Italy’s Lake Como. The two have not confirmed the news so far.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 14:12 IST