Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s post-wedding PDA is full of love. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding fever is yet to show any signs of abating. On Thursday, the first song from Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Simmba, was released. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Aankh Marey is already a hit with viewers. A remix of 1996 Arshad Warsi and Simran starrer’s hit song of the same name, it has Ranveer, Sara, the Golmaal gang of Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade matching steps to its peppy beats.

The remixed song has been trending all day on Thursday and there is one person who is mighty impressed with it and that’s newlywed Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor was quick to comment on the song as soon as her husband shared it on his Instagram account. She commented: “I L-O-V-E IT!!!!” and added a number of heart-eye emojis.

Deepika also left Ranveer impressed with her covershoot of GQ magazine. The Piku actor is seen in a white monokini in the photo and Ranveer wrote “combusts” on a photo shared by her. In an interview to the magazine, Deepika spoke about her husband, “He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That’s not to say that his irrepressible energy isn’t him, it’s very him. He’s a real people’s person, but there’s a quiet side to him too. Emotionally, I think I’m the more intuitive one. I’d say IQ is more him.”

Simmba, a Hindi remake of hit Telugu film Temper, is about an unscrupulous cop who has no qualms taking bribes. He has a change of heart after a gruesome rape takes place. Awakened, the cop goes on a rampage against the man with whom he once collaborated.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on December 2 and in no time a dialogue by Ranveer was trending, thanks to the memes that it inspired. In it, there’s a point where Ranveer says “Tell me something I don’t know”. The hilarious memes spoke of how Simmba was but a replica of Temper and how Rohit was simply milking his Singham franchise among others.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, was appreciated for her confident presence against a more seasoned Ranveer in the Aankh Marey song. Simmba releases on December 28.

