Deepika Padukone’s latest photos will make your heart race. See pics

Deepika Padukone can make any magazine cover look good. The beautiful actor and performer graced the cover of a glamour glossy and it is hard to look away. Elle has done a cover story on the actor where the Padmaavat actor talks of her life, her background, how she was an outsider in the industry to what it took to become one of the most successful Bollywood actors of her era.

Sharing the picture, the magazine wrote on Instagram: “National-level badminton player, award-winning performer, mental health campaigner and international style icon - @DeepikaPadukone is exactly where she wants to be.”

Wearing a little black dress with glittery dots on it, winged eyeliner and an attitude to boot, Deepika is a picture of confidence. She wears a fancy necklace and earrings to compliment her looks.

It is known fact that Deepika, who is the elder daughter of legendary Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, trained to follow in her dad’s footsteps. She even represented Karnataka in the national games. However destiny had other plans for her. She soon made it to the ramp, and made her Bollywood debut in no time. She was launched with Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan. It starred her in a double role. After a brief lull in her career, she was back with a bang with a moving performance in Cocktail. Since then, her career’s been on an upswing thanks to successful films like Love Aaj Kal, Piku, Tamasha, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. She also made her Hollywood debut with the Vin Diesel starrer, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

What’s more, Deepika’s personal life, too have kept her fans engrossed. This year, the gossip mills have been working overtime speculating her wedding to Ranveer Singh. It has been reported that the duo will tie the knot in distant Como, the fancy lake town in Italy, home to many Hollywood A-listers. Expected to be a strictly family affair, the guests have reportedly been told not to bring camera phones. The wedding is expected to take place on November 10.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 13:07 IST