Deepika Padukone’s new photos make husband Ranveer Singh poetic, says Aise Na Mujhe Tum

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may have changed their relationship status after their wedding but their PDA on social media continues as before. On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone posted a new picture as she attended an award function. Husband Ranveer, who is in Delhi to promote his film Gully Boy, could not be with her but turned poetic on Instagram. He remembered Kishore Kumar’s famous song Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho from Darling Darlling (1977) and used the lines to express his thoughts on Instagram.

Deepika posted three pictures from the do. Attending the Filmfare awards, Deepika wowed fans when she tried weightlifting with her trophy in hand. She walked the red carpet at the event and ruled it with her confidence.

When asked about her Valentine’s Day plans, Deepika told the media, “I think I am going to watch Gully Boy which releases on Valentine’s Day. Also my parents will be in town, so will be spending the day with them.”

Talking about his wife, Ranveer had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “She and I have been seeing each other for six years. So, over a period of time, we have grown and evolved together. Deepika is not the same person that she used to be six years back and neither am I. Our growth and evolution happened while we stayed connected. So, our evolution [as human beings] has happened together. It’s really stronger than ever before.”

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 17:46 IST