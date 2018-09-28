Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff light up GQ Awards’ red carpet. Here’s the winners list

The GQ Men of the Year 2018 awards, which were held in Mumbai, saw a sprinkling of stars, big and small. The annual awards that celebrate the best among men (and women) in matters of style, achievements and overall personality, saw the likes of Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha and Radhika Apte. The awards function also saw many aspiring stars make it to the do such as Mandana Karimi, Esha Gupta, Isabella Kaif and Shruti Haasan.

In the winners list, Bollywood figured prominently — Saif walked away with GQ Style Legend award, Deepika was crowned the creative personality of the year, Tiger was recognised as the entertainer of the year while Radhika was adjudged the woman of the year. To Nawazuddin went the actor of the year tag while Rajkumar Hirani was recognised as the director of the year for Sanju. Vicky’s work through the year was acknowledged with an Outstanding Achievement award.

Meanwhile, channelling her inner diva and slaying it her usual way was Deepika. Dressed in a shiny, skin hugging cigarette trousers and pairing it with a white silk shirt, Deepika looked an inspiration to every aspiring actor-model out there. Her hair, done in a simple top knot, added to the drama. Not to be missed is her statement fashion jewellery.

Karan is fast becoming among the better dressed (read adventurous too) men of Bollywood. He was seen, in a jazzy white and black blazer teamed with black trousers. Saif came dressed in his nawabi finery -- in a monotone black-and-white chudidar-achkan combination with his hair pulled back (possibly in a neat bun but we can’t see it). Jumpsuits seems to the flavour of the month with the lovely ladies of Bollywood -- Huma, Radhika and Esha -- were all seen in them while Bhumi and Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh chose elaborate gowns. Vicky looked dapper in an all-black western suit while Tiger chose a similar combination, only with a white shirt instead.

Check out the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar pose together at the awards function.

Saif Ali Khan’s nawabi style.

Radhika Apte, the bright new star in the horizon.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: the talent powerhouse.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood today.

Isabella Kaif: Following the footsteps of sister Katrina?

Nushrat Bharucha’s a star to look out for.

Tiger Shroff: the latest action man of Bollywood.

Sonakshi Sinha came in this figure-flaunting shimmery gown.

Adding sparkle to the show: Esha Gupta and Chitrangada Singh.

The lovely Diana Penty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 09:52 IST