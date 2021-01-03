Deepika Padukone shares pics, videos from her New Year trip to Ranthambore, advises fans to take a ‘much needed break’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:20 IST

Deepika Padukone has shared a look at the perfect way she spent New Year at the Ranthambore National Park recently. Deepika enjoyed a tiger safari, watched some birds and warmed herself with a hot cup of drink.

Sharing her photo album from the trip she wrote, “What my New Years looked like...#ranthambore #rajasthan.” The photos included one of her in a plaid overcoat, walking in the sunshine. Another showed water flowing in a creek, a picture of a tiger from behind, a video of a tiger approaching her vehicle as everyone on the safari took its videos and pictures.

Deepika advised her fans to take a much needed break. “An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted.It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break,” she wrote in a comment on her post.

Also read: Anil Kapoor reveals Kapil Sharma rejected his Mubarakan and 24, says ‘if there is a role of your father or brother, tell me’. Watch

Deepika was in Ranthambore with her husband Ranveer Singh, parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. Also in Ranthambore were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their families.

The actor’s fans complimented her on all the pictures she clicked. “These are lovely shots Deepika,” wrote one. “Loving your aesthetics queen,” wrote another. Deepika recently shocked her 50 million fans when she decided to delete all her posts on Instagram. She did not provide any explanation behind doing so and so far has added only two new posts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more