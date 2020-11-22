Deepika Padukone shows off her dark manicure ‘just for fun’. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories to share a video clip, in which she could be seen showing off her nail paint. Obviously, it was ‘just for fun’.

The Boomerang video showed her fingers painted with black nail paint and she also wore a dark eyeshadow on her eyes. The actor rarely shares her selfies on Instagram these days so this video must come as a treat for her fans.

Deepika, who had been maintaining a low profile through much of the lockdown period, resumed work and began shooting for her upcoming film with Shakun Batra, earlier this year. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and is a Karan Johar presentation.

Earlier this month, the team comprising the three lead cast, were spotted at a high rise in Mumbai, shooting for the film. Sometime in early September, Deepika was spotted at a Mumbai airport, on her way to Goa for the film’s shoot.

The film was originally to be shot in Sri Lanka, but had to be shifted to Goa over coronavirus concerns. An unnamed source had explained it to Mumbai Mirror and said: “The delay gave Shakun time to work on the script. Since shooting in Sri Lanka is not feasible, they changed the setting to Goa which has a similar landscape of beaches and vintage churches.”

Deepika had to, however, return to Mumbai after summons were sent to her in the drugs case in the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Other actors such as Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika’s former manager Karishma Prakash were also called by NCB for questioning.

While little is known about Shakun’s film, Deepika did call it a ‘domestic noir’ in one of her interviews. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said: “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

Shakun is known for his film, Kapoor and Sons. It starred late Rishi Kapoor, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

