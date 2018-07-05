Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter is in crazy stupid love with Janhvi Kapoor. Watch video

Dhadak’s new song, Pehli Baar, is a primer in what it feels like to be in love for the first time. Ishaan Khatter’s Madhukar cannot stop thinking about Janhvi Kapoor’s Parthavi in this sweet new love ballad from their debut film. If dunking in a pool is a metaphor for falling in love, Ishaan does it twice for Janhvi in Pehli Baar. This is the second song from Dhadak to be released.

The song, sung beautifully by Ajay Gogavale, shows a crazy-in-love Ishaan running through Udaipur only to catch a glimpse of his lady love. “Parthavi! Paas ke talaab mein,” screams his friend and it’s all he needed to hear to make his day. The slow melody of love envelopes every scene as Ishaan prepares to meet Janhvi. He takes a rigorous bath, drowns himself in an entire bottle of perfume, takes blessings from God before jumping into the pool to impress the girl of his dreams.

She, instead, tells him to ‘get out’. But not without flashing a sweet smile at him.

The song is mostly impressive music with saccharine lyrics adding to its beauty. It is composed by Ajay-Atul while the lyrics are from Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Dhadak is an official adaptation of Sairat - a Marathi film that was a surprise hit at the box office and received wide accolades for the apt portrayal of caste divide in our society. Janhvi steps into the shoes of Rinku Rajguru for Dhadak while Ishaan takes on the role essayed by Akash Thosar in Sairat. The film has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitaan and releases on July 20.

