Dhadak song Zingaat will make you groove with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter. Watch video

Sairat fans had posed two questions to Dhadak makers: how will they bring in the class and caste conflicts to Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter film, and what will they do with Zingaat. While the first question is still hanging in the air, song video of Zingaat is out. Hindi version of Sairat’s superhit song, it looks like it is supposed to -- a Karan Johar number with colours, peppy music and perfectly choreographed moves.

While Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics, Ajay Atul have composed the music and also lent their voices. The Hindi song has retained the tune and mood of the original number from Sairat. Both Janhvi and Ishaan are seen dancing with carefully choreographed abandon.

Sharing the video, producer Karan Johar tweeted, “Come on! It’s time to do the #Zingaat! Song out now - http://bit.ly/Zingaat_Hindi Contest to start soon! Stay tuned @apoorvamehta18 @KuttySujay #Janhvi #Ishaan @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @ZeeMusicCompany #Dhadak.”

While the new video lacks the innocence of Sairat, Janhvi and Ishaan’s energy levels are amazing and the entire video looks much like a happy dance number from a Karan Johar film. Despite using some interesting words, Amitabh’s lyrics do not quite leave an impact.

Watch Dhadak’s Zingaat here:

Watch the original Zingaat from Sairat here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is an official adaptation of Sairat - a Marathi film that was a surprise hit at the ticket windows and received wide accolades for the apt portrayal of caste divide in our society. Janhvi steps into the shoes of Rinku Rajguru for Dhadak while Ishaan takes on the role essayed by Akash Thosar in Sairat.

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya told Hindustan Times, “Rewriting Zingaat in Hindi was a bit of a challenge because the original song is still very fresh and has reached a cult following. It did not make sense to replace the word Zingaat so we retained it and rewrote the rest of the song in Hindi. I have tried my best to make it fun. I hope this one too, resonates with the audience.”

Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20. The film marks the Bollywood debut of both Janhvi and Ishaan.

