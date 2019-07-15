Dharmendra joins trolling party against Hema Malini’s clumsy attempt at sweeping floors: ‘Anari lag rahi thi’

After the whole internet had its fair share of laughs at actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini, her husband and actor Dharmendra has also joined in on the fun. Hema is being trolled online after a video of her half-heartedly sweeping (or pretending to) floors outside the Parliament went viral.

Dharmendra had shared a video of himself from his farm on Sunday when asked him if Hema had ever picked up a broom in her life. “Haan, films mein. Mujhe bhi anari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein humesha apni maa ka haath bataya hai. Main jhaadu mein maahir tha. (Yes, in films. She looked clumsy to me too. But during my childhood, I would help my mother all the time. I was skilled in sweeping floors.) I love cleanliness,” he wrote in his reply.

Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

His fans could not stop laughing at his hilarious reply. He later tweeted that one should still learn the good message of cleanliness that Hema was trying to advocate. “Ek paigam toh hai. Keep your Country Clean. Hema ke paigan par amal karo. My humble request to you all, feel from your soul for our New India,” he wrote in another tweet.

Hema Malini is a legend, after purifying water all these years, now she is cleaning air. pic.twitter.com/dSzSS1iFaw — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 13, 2019

Several Twitter user shared hilarious memes at Hema’s expense since the video was shared online by a news agency. Even former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Sharif mocked the cleanliness drive, saying it was one of the cleanest places in the country. “But the Parliament complex is one of the cleanest places in the country, especially when the sessions are on, so what were they sweeping?” Abdullah tweeted.

In the video, Hema’s broom barely touched the ground while she went through the motions. While some joked how Hema’s sweeps made her an ideal candidate to represent India at the world cup, others drew comparisons of her broom with Harry Potter’s Nimbus 2000. “Hema Malini is a legend, after purifying water all these years, now she is cleaning air,” read a tweet.

