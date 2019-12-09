Dia Mirza on separation from husband Sahil Sangha: ‘Any major life change is painful but the work is cathartic’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:51 IST

An actor, a producer, entrepreneur and environmentalist, Dia Mirza wears many hats. And as she turns a year older today, she says all her wishes are granted but if she at all has to wish for something, she wants to see people getting more sensitive towards the environment.

“I think the only thing that I can muster up the courage to say is thank you. Just a big, big thanks to everything that has happened. It’s been such a remarkable year of self actualization, there’s been so many opportunities to earn awards and rewards and it’s just been such a humbling wonderful year,” says Dia, who is the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, adding, “I want for all of India to become single use plastic free, I want clean air and people to care for and protect the environment.”

Watch: Dia Mirza: It’s an unfortunate ageism stereotype we are battling in the industry

So, does she worry about getting old every year? “Look at me, I am only getting younger,” Dia, who turns 38, quickly adds with a laugh. “I don’t I don’t fear ageing at all, I embrace it. It’s such a wonderful thing to know your mind better and your heart better. It makes you understand life a little better and makes us respond to life because of that understanding. I think if we can keep yourself childlike and full of wonder, active and alive, then you can never get old,” says the actor.

And on her birthday, Dia is embarking on a new journey – she is setting up her own production One India Stories. “I chose this name because one means everybody and India has my name. I want to back stories that connect to all of us, bring people together, influence and impact positive change to grow to learn and share that discovery and learning,” she says.

Dishing out on her birthday plan, Dia says she is going on hibernation from today till December 15. “I am going to spend some me time,” the actor says.

Also read: Star Screen Awards: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday add glam as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh win top awards. Read complete winners list

The year has been eventful not just professionally as Dia dabbled with the web space as an actor and a producer with Kaafir and Mind the Malhotras, respectively. She also announced her separation from her husband, Sahil Sangha after almost five years of marriage. On how she dealt with it, she says, “Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic. This is what helps you grow and keeps your pursuit of happiness alive. And I am fortunate that the kind of work that I do gives me the opportunity to deal with the pain better. I want to just go out there and keep finding my voice and keep empowering myself and others.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more