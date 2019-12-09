e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Dia Mirza on separation from husband Sahil Sangha: ‘Any major life change is painful but the work is cathartic’

Dia Mirza, who celebrates her 38th birthday on Monday, said that she will go on a week-long hibernation to enjoy some ‘me time’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:51 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Dia Mirza turns 38 on Monday.
Dia Mirza turns 38 on Monday.
         

An actor, a producer, entrepreneur and environmentalist, Dia Mirza wears many hats. And as she turns a year older today, she says all her wishes are granted but if she at all has to wish for something, she wants to see people getting more sensitive towards the environment.

“I think the only thing that I can muster up the courage to say is thank you. Just a big, big thanks to everything that has happened. It’s been such a remarkable year of self actualization, there’s been so many opportunities to earn awards and rewards and it’s just been such a humbling wonderful year,” says Dia, who is the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, adding, “I want for all of India to become single use plastic free, I want clean air and people to care for and protect the environment.”

Watch: Dia Mirza: It’s an unfortunate ageism stereotype we are battling in the industry

So, does she worry about getting old every year? “Look at me, I am only getting younger,” Dia, who turns 38, quickly adds with a laugh. “I don’t I don’t fear ageing at all, I embrace it. It’s such a wonderful thing to know your mind better and your heart better. It makes you understand life a little better and makes us respond to life because of that understanding. I think if we can keep yourself childlike and full of wonder, active and alive, then you can never get old,” says the actor.

And on her birthday, Dia is embarking on a new journey – she is setting up her own production One India Stories. “I chose this name because one means everybody and India has my name. I want to back stories that connect to all of us, bring people together, influence and impact positive change to grow to learn and share that discovery and learning,” she says.

Dishing out on her birthday plan, Dia says she is going on hibernation from today till December 15. “I am going to spend some me time,” the actor says.

Also read: Star Screen Awards: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday add glam as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh win top awards. Read complete winners list

The year has been eventful not just professionally as Dia dabbled with the web space as an actor and a producer with Kaafir and Mind the Malhotras, respectively. She also announced her separation from her husband, Sahil Sangha after almost five years of marriage. On how she dealt with it, she says, “Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic. This is what helps you grow and keeps your pursuit of happiness alive. And I am fortunate that the kind of work that I do gives me the opportunity to deal with the pain better. I want to just go out there and keep finding my voice and keep empowering myself and others.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, Yediyurappa breaches a fortress
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, Yediyurappa breaches a fortress
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Is citizenship bill for ‘invisible Hindu-Muslim partition’? Sena questions Centre
Is citizenship bill for ‘invisible Hindu-Muslim partition’? Sena questions Centre
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
Shivam Dube joins Uthappa in unique T20 list after Thiruvananthapuram blitz
Shivam Dube joins Uthappa in unique T20 list after Thiruvananthapuram blitz
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

bollywood news